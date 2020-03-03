Obituary for Harold Lund Jr.

Harold "Wimpy" Lund Jr., age 86, passed on Tuesday February 4, 2020, at Friendship Manor, Shakopee.
Harold was born on November 26, 1933 Belvidere, Buffalo, WI, son of Harold Carl Lund Sr., mother, Eleanor Helen Wolf. Harold served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.
Harold was very civic-minded person, 3rd generation Painting & Decorating Contractor since 1965. Harold raised his family in Chanhassen. He was one of the six families who started the first Lutheran Church in Chanhassen. He was the first Fire Marshall in the Chanhassen Volunteer Firefighters and served for six years. Harold was Chamber of Commerce President, Minneapolis and Chapter President of Painting and Decorating Contractors of America and was also a member of the Chanhassen Jaycees. He volunteered at the Minneapolis YMCA and helped with Cub Scouts Pinewood Derby. Harold was awarded Chanhassen Citizen of the year in 1972.
In June of 1974 Harold had incorporated his painting business and opened up Painting and Decorating Store in Eden Prairie. He was a member and Commander of VFW Post 1791 Chaska, as well as a Chaplin for 13 years at American Legion Post 580 Chanhassen. Harold loved his sports football, baseball, hockey, Minnesota Vikings and Twins. He sponsored many softball, baseball, hockey teams.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Eleanor; sisters, Elaine Fisk, Betty Riley, Shirley Liddell; son, Scott Alan; granddaughter, Madeline Louisa Couture.
Survivors included, daughters, Brenda Byers Couture, Cindy Lund Sieffert; sons, Danny, Mickey and Michael; daughter, Rochelle Lund; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson; brothers, Ronald, Gerald, Richard, Robert.
Celebration of Life to be held March 22 at VFW Post 1791 at 620 Creek Road Chaska. Service to be held by Pastor Mark of Lutheran Church of the Living Christ at 12:30 p.m. Post will be open at 11:30 a.m. Final rest at National Cemetery Fort Snelling at later date. Any donation please send to Lutheran Church of Living Christ, Friendship Manor Nursing Home, Shakopee.