Obituary for Harold "Roger" Bindewald

Harold "Roger" Bindewald, age 90, of Shakopee, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at St. Gertrude's Care Center in Shakopee.
Roger was born on April 22, 1929, in Albert Lea, MN, the son of Harold and Zila (Fuller) Bindewald. He graduated from New Richland High School in 1947. Roger married Wilma Olson on April 18, 1949, in Hartland, MN.
His friends and family called him Roger. He was a humble, quiet, and honest man. He loved his family of five children, and adored his wife of 70 years, Wilma. After farming for five years in Milaca, he and Wilma moved their family to Shakopee in 1956. Roger worked as a truck driver for Owens Illinois and later, for Inland Container.
Roger was many things to many people. When his kids needed an auto mechanic, he was there to help. When the situation required an inventor, he was always more than up for the challenge. He loved taking things apart to see how they work. His family remembers his favorite saying, "Ya' know,... a guy could make one of those." And, then he would proceed to make one.
Roger touched many people through his creative nature, his quiet faith, and his generous and gentle spirit. He was truly loved by his friends and family. Rest in peace, Roger,.... you are missed already.
Roger is survived by his wife, Wilma; sons and daughters, Steve (Dena), Michael (Gail), Linda Lund, Julie (Greg) Rauchwarter, and Kristine (Paul) Kammueller; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Zila; and siblings, MaeDean, Charlotte, Duane, and Dwight.
Visitation Monday, November 11, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 11 a.m., all at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 119 W. 8th Ave., Shakopee. Officiating is Reverend Gary Kinkel. Interment at a later date at Valley Cemetery, Shakopee. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Martha Circle at St. John's Lutheran Church in Shakopee, or Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at