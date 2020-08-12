Obituary for Harriet H. Bartyzal

Harriet Helen (Turek) Bartyzal, age 85, of Shakopee, entered eternal peace, on Monday, August 10, 2020.
A time of gathering will be on Friday, August 14, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 833 S. Marschall Road, Shakopee, with a Mass of Christian Burial, at 11 am, at the Church of St. Mark (The Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne), 350 Atwood Street, Shakopee. Live streaming of the Mass will be available by visiting the church website ssjacs.org. A private family burial will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Harriet was born July 10, 1935, in Montgomery, MN, the youngest of fifteen children, to Frank and Anna (Flicek) Turek. She attended Holy Redeemer Catholic School and graduated from Montgomery High School in 1953. Harriet loved music and was a talented vocalist and pianist.
She married Allen Bartyzal on August 7, 1954, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. They settled in Shakopee where they raised their five children, Patricia, Barbara, David, Douglas, and Mary. Harriet focused on raising their children while Allen taught in the Shakopee School District. The family enjoyed traveling and camping and, in later years, Harriet and Allen continued to travel extensively. As the family grew, the couple participated actively in their grandchildren’s lives. For the past 15 years, they hosted weekly family lunches for their adult children.
Harriet was a talented seamstress and quilter. For over 50 years, she was a member of the Church of St. Mary Sunday morning choir. A great hostess and supportive friend, Harriet was also the family historian, preserving family history by journaling daily.
Harriet had a big heart and a deep faith in the Lord. Survivors include husband, Allen; children, Patricia (Robert) Suel, Barbara (John) Tieben, David Bartyzal, Douglas (Susan) Bartyzal, Mary (Doug) Hanek; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Eva (Harmon) Tracy; sisters-in-law, Carrol Turek and Bonnie Turek.
Preceding her in death are infant son, William; parents; siblings, Lillian (Gene) Valek, Alice (Stan) Mariska, Steve (Jean), Ann (George) Trenda, Ben (Ardyce), Alvin (Bea), Catherine (Bill) Donnelly, Irene (Denny) Gaydon, Millie (Stan) Kukachka, Ray, George, Dick, and Frank.
