Obituary for Harriet J. Fredrickson

Harriet J. Fredrickson, age 93, of Prior Lake, passed peacefully on Sunday, August 3, 2020.
A visitation was held on Thursday, August 6, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., with a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 4565 Pleasant Street SE, Prior Lake. Pastor Diana Hunstad presided.
Harriet Joyce was born on December 21, 1926, in Minneapolis, to Arthur and Josephine (Hough) Hazelton. She grew up in North Minneapolis and was the youngest of nine children. Harriet relished getting together with family. She was a gifted artist, which was a family trait. Harriet married Alden G. Fredrickson, on September 25, 1943, in Minneapolis, MN. They were blessed with five children. As a family, they enjoyed vacationing around Minnesota. As a couple, Harriet and Aldy loved traveling the United States. Life was enriched for Harriet, becoming a grandma, great grandma and even a great- great grandma.
Harriet was most content at home. Her love for art continued and enjoyed journaling. Harriet loved being around family at Christmas. She spent countless hours researching the family’s genealogy. Over the years, Harriet’s health deteriorated, and her pride was taken with being diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia.
Harriet will remain in the hearts of her children, Donna (Dave) Haugan, Carol Huston, James (Karen) Fredrickson, Gary Fredrickson, Jayne Fredrickson; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Greeting Harriet home in Heaven is her husband, Aldy; parents, Arthur and Josephine Hazelton; siblings, Mildred, Mabel, Elinor, Clarice, Florence, Elsie, Donald and Clarence.
