Obituary for Harriet M. Pink

Harriet M. Pink, age 94, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Friday, February 7, 2020 in Shakopee.
Harriet was born in Chanhassen Township, Carver County on November 9, 1925, the daughter of George and Mary (Kreuser) Schmitt. She married Melvin Pink, and together had four sons.
For over 20 years Harriet worked as a saving and loan consultant for Minnesota Federal; and for 15 years in the Register Deeds Office at Scott County.
Harriet was a very faithful Catholic. When she couldn’t make it to Mass, she would pray the Rosary and watch Mass on tv. She was also an office volunteer at Church of St. Mark’s for over 15 years, and was a Volunteer of the Year at St. Mark’s.
She was very proud of being a Lifetime Member of the Shakopee Historical Society, and volunteered there as well.
Her hobbies and interests included crafts, listening to audio books, baking and cooking, and she had very beautiful flowers in her gardens. She was known as the jam lady at Talheim. Harriet loved being with people, visiting and discussing numerous topics, and she was very sharp.
Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; sons, Patrick, James (Patricia), Thomas, and Terry; brothers, Ray (Mary), Carl (Angie) and Harold (Della) Schmitt; sisters, Alice (Jim) Hammers, Lucille (David) Williams, Lorraine (Donald) Thielen, Dorothy (Nick) Razer, Sister Virginia Schmitt OLVM, Ethel (George) Worm, Nancy (George) Huss.
She is survived by sister, Lois Kubes; daughter-in-law, Karen Jabas; special families of Carol Broadnax, Tony Schmitz, and Ken Schmitz; and many nieces and nephews.
All services will be held at the Parish of Saints Joachim & Anne (Church of St. Mark), 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee: Visitation Friday, February 28, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Memorials preferred to the State Services for the Blind.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, (952) 445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at