Obituary for Harriet Plekkenpol

Harriet Plekkenpol, age 93, of Shakopee, passed away peacefully while singing her favorite hymns and prayers on January 5, 2023. Harriet was a wonderful woman and will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
A Christian funeral will be held on Saturday, January 14 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church in Shakopee. Pastor John Stelljes will preside. Harriet will be laid to rest at Valley Cemetery in Shakopee. Her grandchildren will act as pallbearers.
On June 28, 1929, Harriet Johanna Ruehling was born to parents Fred and Hannah (Scharf) Ruehling. She was often referred to by many as a strong woman but there was also a soft side of a loving and nurturing wife, mom and grandmother who was faithful to her family. She will be remembered always by her loving family as an inspiration for us all.
Harriet is survived by her son, Roger (Vickie) Plekkenpol; grandchildren, Bonnie Derendal, Lisa (Jake) Hovden, Mike (Kasie) Plekkenpol, Richard (Jena) Plekkenpol, Neil Plekkenpol, Anna Plekkenpol, and Jeff Plekkenpol; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Mary Koepp; and other family and friends.
She is greeted in heaven by her husband, Carl; son, Robert (Bob) Plekkenpol; parents, Fred and Hannah Ruehling; brother, Caldwell (Leona) Ruehling; sister, Betty (Henry) Jabs; grandson-in-law, Chris Derendal; and brother-in-law, Fred Koepp.
