Obituary for Harriet R. Panning

Harriet Rae (Laabs) Panning, age 78, of Chaska, formerly of Cologne, died peacefully on Sunday, April 2, 2023.
A Celebration of Life get together will be held at Harriets son, Matts home on Saturday, May 20, 1 to 4 p.m.
Harriet was born December 13, 1944 in Glencoe, MN, to Harry and Frieda (Roth) Laabs. She was baptized on January 1, 1945 in Henderson, MN and confirmed at St. Pauls Evangelical Lutheran Church in Arlington on March 30, 1958. On September 25, 1964, Harriet was united in marriage to Bert Panning at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Arlington, MN. She was born and raised in Arlington. Harriet and Bert made their home in Cologne where they raised their boys. They moved back to Green Isle and lived there for several years before moving back to Chaska in 2018. Their marriage was blessed with three sons, Lance, Matt and Nate. Bert and Harriet shared over 53 years of marriage.
Harriet was a nurse and loved it. She started her nursing career helping in surgery and then moved on to being a nurse in clinics in the area. She worked at Lakeview Clinic, Westview Acres and finished her nursing career at Jonathon Clinic in Chaska.
Harriet enjoyed so many things. She loved doing ceramics, sewing, baking, fishing with the family and especially loved listening to Elvis, Roy Orbison and Neil Diamond. Harriet also had a special gift in creating homemade cards for any occasion which countless friends and family received over the years. Harriet enjoyed spending time with friends and family and adored her grandsons and granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert, her parents, Harry and Frieda Laabs and her son, Lance Panning.
Survivors include her sons, Matt (Lori) Panning of Chaska and Nate Panning (Gabrielle Skidmore) of Wilmington, NC; four grandchildren, Kaleb, Jack, Drew and Gracie; sister, Karen (Chuck) Hanson of Baxter, MN.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.