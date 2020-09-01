Obituary for Harriet Wasson

Harriet Wasson, age 95, of Shakopee, formerly of Prior Lake, went home to be with the Lord, on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at United Hospital, in St. Paul.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 10, at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering one-hour prior, at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 4565 Pleasant Street SE, Prior Lake. Masks are required and social distancing will be maintained. Friends and family are welcome to stream the service (see funeral homes website for the link.) Pastor Art Hansen will preside. Harriets urn bearers will be grandchildren, Katie and Chris Johnson, Aimee Jarnot and in spirit Josh Cowhey. She will be laid to rest at 1:30 p.m., at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, in Minneapolis.
On December 13, 1924, on the family farm in Clearbrook, MN, Harriet Delores was born to Ole and Randi (Halti) Bjerke. The second youngest of seven, she grew up working hard on the farm, alongside her siblings, Gilbert, Irene, Gilma, Percy, Orval, and Verna. Harriet graduated from Clearbrook High School in 1942.
After graduation, Harriet traveled to California to be with a couple sisters and to look for work. She secured a job with Marchants, working in the finance department. Unbeknown to her, Harriet met the love of her life, Albert Joshua Wasson. Harriet was standing on the street corner wearing a mink coat. Al was excited to have found a pretty woman, who had money. He later found out it was a squirrel coat. By this time, the two were head over heels in love. Harriet and Al wedded on November 30, 1946, in Reno, Nevada. They moved back to Clearbrook and were blessed with two children, Sharon, and Robert.
Harriet and Al farmed for the first 12 years of marriage before moving into town and buying the local Mobil Service Station. She played a major role in the daily operations of managing the books. As Sharon and Bob grew, they also contributed to the success of the business, working side by side with their parents. In the mid 1970s Harriet and Al sold the business and retired. They ventured south to Prior Lake to be closer to family. Harriet and Al enjoyed traveling in the motorhome visiting relatives around the states. They also loved entertaining family and friends, at their cabin on Clearwater Lake, in Northern Minnesota. In 2005, Harriet and Al sold their home and moved to Shakopee, where they lived out their lives at North Ridge Court Apartments and at All Saints Senior Living.
With a love for baking, Harriet especially enjoyed making bread, cookies and cakes. She looked forward to 4 Oclock each day to have coffee and cookies with family, friends, or neighbors. Harriet enjoyed watching FOX News, canning, crocheting, and knitting. Her greatest passion was being surrounded by her family!
A strong faith in the Lord, Harriet led a quiet and simple life. She may have had a strong appearance and at times opinionated yet had a soft and generous heart.
Harriet will be forever loved and missed by daughter, Sharon (Thom) Cowhey; son, Robert (Eva) Wasson; granddaughters, Katie (Chris) Johnson, Aimee Jarnot; great-grandchildren, Colin Crotteau, Grace Johnson, Raina Jarnot, and baby Johnson in November; sister, Verna Harvath; sister-in-law, Ardys Bjerke; other relatives and friends.
There to greet Harriet home in heaven is her husband, Al; grandson, Josh Cowhey; parents; siblings, Gilbert (Grace) Bjerke, Irene (Carl) Fellman, Gilma (James) Logelin, Percy (Ardelle) Bjerke, Orval Bjerke; and brother-in-law, Albert Harvath and brothers-in-law, Albert Harvath and Thor Tveitbakk.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation
proudly served and cared for the Wasson family.