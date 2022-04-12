Obituary for Harry B. Hartung Jr.

Harry B. Hartung Jr., age 69, of Victoria passed away Friday, April 8, 2022 at his residence.
Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, April 22 in the Snyder Auditorium at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum (3675 Arboretum Drive) Chaska. Gathering of family and friends following the service until 4:30 p.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery in Carver. Note: Admission to Arboretum is not charged for attending the service.
Harry Bernard Hartung Jr. was born September 25, 1952 in Waconia, the son of Harry and Gertrude (Buesgens) Hartung. He attended Waconia Schools and then proudly served in the United States Army. On June 16, 1973, Harry was united in marriage to Mary Mieseler at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Carver. They were blessed with two children.
Always needing to be busy, Harry approached life with dedication and hard work. After serving in the Army, he started his career as a machinist and then farmed for many years on the sesquicentennial family farm. Harry was a jack-of-all-trades and was always tinkering. Harry enjoyed challenges and worked diligently finding solutions. Salvaging, straightening barns and tree trimming were specialties of his under the motto discover, recover, repair. Harry also loved antiques and was a unique items dealer.
Harry was unforgettable. His loud voice carried and he delighted in making people laugh. Fondly known as the prankster and jokester, Harry’s cheerful and loving nature will be dearly missed.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Gertrude Hartung; brothers, Stephen Hartung, Charles Hartung, Richard Hartung, Jeffrey Hartung, Ronald Hartung, Thomas Hartung; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gilbert and Sally Mieseler; brother-in-law, Leon Mieseler.
Harry is survived by his loving family: wife, Mary; children, Dawn Hartung of Cologne, Ryan Hartung and special friend, Heather O’Neil of Bloomington; granddaughter, Megan Hartung; brother and sisters, Kenneth Hartung of Minneapolis, Diane (Darrel) Heimerl of East Union, Janice (Barry) Orne of Port Charlotte, FL, Colleen (Larry) Neuhaus of Cosmos, Corene Hartung of Waconia, Beverly (Curt) Schrupp of Tenstrike; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Diane Nordskog of Blooming Prairie, Jim (Theresa) Mieseler of Chaska, Gary (Paula) Mieseler of Norwood Young America, Tillie Mieseler of Lester Prairie; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
