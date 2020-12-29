Obituary for Harry J. Ploumen

Harry Joe Ploumen, age 78, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at his home.
Harry was born in Shakopee, on May 1, 1942, the son of Edward and Florence (McQuiston) Ploumen. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Harry married Kathryn Mangen in St. Louis Park on August 24, 1996.
Harry's hobbies and interest included playing poker, golfing, he was a fantastic cook, horse racing and especially the history of the horse Dan Patch. Spending time with his family was also very special to Harry.
Harry is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn; sons, Patrick (Robyn) and Martin (Veldeen) Ploumen; daughter, Kelly (Randy) Nelson; step-daughter, Susan Morrison; step-sons, John and Tom Baldwin; 12 grandchildren, TJ, Hailey, and Trisha, Carly, Alexa, Austin, Lexi, and Abbi, Matthew, Eric, Patrick and Jacob; two great-grandchildren, Red and Caeden; brothers, Jim (Donna) and Joe (Laurie) Ploumen; sister, Judy (Patrick) Londo; beloved cat, Fuzzy. Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Florence; brother, Richard.
Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, January 7 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee. **Live streaming of the Mass will be provided by Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
