Obituary for Hayden M. Freche

Hayden Michael Freche, age 13, of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Ridgeview 212 Medical Center in Chaska.
A Celebration of Hayden’s Life was held on Saturday, March 19, 12 p.m. with family received friends 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 200 West Third Street Chaska. Pastor Nathan Treguboff of Cross of Grace Church was the officiant.
Hayden was born January 2, 2009 in Stuttgart, Germany to Scott Freche and Kirsten Whitman. He was currently attending Chaska Middle School East in Chaska, in the Sixth Grade. Hayden was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of three. For over 10 years he learned, he grew, and he endured unspeakable fear and hardship despite setbacks caused by his diagnosis. Hayden recently passed away in his sleep due to epilepsy related complications. He was thirteen. He was like so many other thirteen year old boys, just starting to come into his own. He loved video games and he always wanted to play with you, to show you something he built specifically for you in Minecraft or Forza. He had the ability to light up any room with his undeniably playful humor. His laugh was contagious, his smile would draw you in and before you realized it you were smiling and laughing right along with him. Generosity, kindness, and compassion were constant innate features in his personality. He was always thinking of others before himself. Hayden was always paying attention so that when he saw a way to make you happy, he would do it.
Hayden was preceded in death by his grandmother, Deborah Clowers.
Survivors include his mother, Kirsten and step-father, Morgan Whitman; father, Scott and step-mother, Karen Freche; sisters, Hailey and Hazel Freche; grandparents, Keith and Stacy Roby, Ed and Monique Freche, Larry Whitman; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.