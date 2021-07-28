Obituary for Hazel Grewe

Hazel Grewe, age 91, of Jordan, passed July 21, 2021.
A funeral service was on Tuesday, July 27 at 11 a.m., with a visitation from 10 to 10:50 a.m., all at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Chaska. Interment at Lakeside Cemetery, Fairmont, MN.
Hazel Lillian was born January 1, 1930, to John and Bertha (Weidler) Schulz. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, in Fairmont. Hazel attended Central School, St. Paul’s Lutheran School with graduating from Fairmont High School, in 1948.
Hazel married the love of her life William Grewe, on June 27, 1948. They had two daughters, Alyson and Kristine. Through the years, Hazel and Bill owned and operated Grewe’s Jewelry, the Dairy Queen, and Frederick’s Jewelry Store, which they operated as Grewe’s Jewelry and Gifts. After retirement, Hazel continued to work in several retail establishments.
In 2001, Hazel and Bill moved to Belle Plaine. After his death, she moved to Jordan. Hazel enjoyed chatting with friends, cooking, crocheting, writing poetry, and was especially known for the many dozens of Christmas cookies she would bake.
Hazel is survived by daughter, Kristine (Jerry) Hanson; grandchildren, Shane Lohmann, Dana Lohmann, Heather Hennen, Tiffany Thomas, Erik Hanson, Chad (Sara) Hanson, Shaun (Mollie) Hanson; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; daughter, Alyson; grandson, Brandon; parents; sister, Elaine; and brother, LaVerne.
