Obituary for Heather J. Miller

Heather Joy (Shultz) Miller, age 46, of Chaska, died peacefully on Saturday, June 12, 2021, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Heathers celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 21, 11 a.m. at Westwood Community Church, 3121 Westwood Lane, Excelsior, with Pastor David Trautmann officiating. The visitation will be held on Sunday, June 20, 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. Casketbearers will be Macy Jensen, Peyton Meyer, Dylan Jensen, Beckett Bakker, Owen Jensen, Blake Miller, Cael Miller and Rylee Miller. The burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Carver.
Heathers remarkable life story began on August 13, 1974, in LeMars, IA, to Jerry and Becky (Smith) Shultz. Heather was one of Jerry and Beckys five daughters whose journey consisted of many family moves across the state of Iowa growing up as Jerry was a high school football coach and teacher. During those moves, Heather made such a profound impact on people that she met along the way that many of her grade school friends still remained a large part of her life throughout the years. Heather and her families last move was to Estherville, IA, when she was a sophomore, and is where Heather graduated from high school in 1992.
After high school, Heathers passion for children and making an impact on their lives led her to Mankato State University, where she achieved her Bachelor Degree in Elementary Education. Heather also obtained a Masters Degree in Education as well as her Administrative Degree from St. Marys University.
On May 25, 2002, Heather said I do to the love of her life, Matthew Miller, in their hometown of Estherville, IA. Heather and Matt were both graduates of Esthervilles class of 1992 and have known each other since they were 16 years old. To know both Heather and Matt individually was to know they were destined to be together. Matt was Heathers rock the person she could always rely on no matter what was thrown at them. Their love was unselfish and loyal.
Heathers 17-year teaching career was proudly held at Clover Ridge Elementary in Chaska, MN. Heather touched countless lives both in the classroom as well as her colleagues. She was so grateful for having a career that fulfilled her passion and meeting life-long friends along the way. For the students and staff that worked with Mrs. Miller, they all knew her long-time motto Be True to Yourself, and Be the Light to Others. Words Heather lived by and exemplified every day. Heather often talked about her students and the team at Clover Ridge to her family and considered it an honor to be part of the community she referred to Clover Ridge as her second family.
Heathers proudest accomplishments were her four children Eric, Karver, Tate and Delainee. Heather was destinated to be these four kids mother and the best of all she was can be found in each of them. She loved going to watch all of her kids activities including sporting events but her favorite times were at home spending quality time with each of her kids. Her life was centered around raising these amazing kids and thats when Heather was happiest. During this time of traveling around the country for sporting events she grew incredibly close to many parents and formed beautiful friendships that she cherished so much.
Some of Heathers favorite things included spending time with her family, including big family vacations, holidays and other celebrations. She loved her Thursday Girls and hearing stories about her former students.
Heather provided those she knew with an unselfish love and her joy came from putting others first. She was a giver and her mind and heart were always looking for ways to add value to all she met. She is already missed by so many, but her impact on our lives is everlasting.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Twila Smith; grandfather, Jack Shultz; cousin, Joy Baker; and parents-in-law, Donald and Colleen Miller.
Survivors include her loving husband, Matt; children, Eric (27) (Betsy) DeVos of Madison, WI, Karver Miller (17) of Chaska, Tate Miller (16) of Chaska, Delainee Miller (10) of Chaska; parents, Jerry and Becky Shultz of Estherville, IA; sisters, Hallie (Rob) Stewart of Wichita, KS, Heidi (Brandon) Jensen of Grimes, IA, Hope (Josh) Meyer of Mingo, IA, Hilary (Gabe) Bakker of W. Des Moines, IA; brother-in-law, Kenin (Nicole) Miller of Estherville, IA; 17 nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.