Obituary for Hedwig “Hedy” (Mares) Joachim

Hedwig “Hedy” (Mares) Joachim, age 99, of Jordan, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2022.
A Time of Gathering will be held on Monday, August 29 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral home in Joran (104 1st St. W) from 4 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 30 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jordan (215 Broadway St.) starting at 11 a.m. Father Matthew Quail will be presiding over the Mass. Prior to Mass, a one-hour visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will take place following the Mass at St. John Calvary Cemetery.
Born of Czech heritage in rural New Prague to John Mares and Mary Bartusek, Hedwig (Hedy) Joachim was the second youngest of seven children, all of whom preceded her in death. Those siblings are Eugene Maresh, Philomene Kopesky Boyd, Florence Wermerskirchen, Theophil (Toby) Mares, Helen Heckenliable and Anselma (Ann) Langer Schwingler.
Also preceding her in death was her husband, Raymond, and son, John.
After attending a one room schoolhouse and St. Wenceslaus Catholic School in New Prague, Hedy completed her education at Jordan High School. Upon completion of beauty school in St. Paul she opened Hedy’s Beauty Shop in Jordan in 1943 and sold the enterprise seven years later.
Raymond Joachim and Hedy were married in 1947 and Hedy eventually joined her husband in several of his business ventures including, but not limited to, Jordan Insurance Agency, Jordan Tax Service, Farm and City Associates and Jordan Real Estate.
She had a love of life and was dedicated to improving our world and the lives of everyone she knew. During Hedy’s lifetime her community service included active membership in countless church and civic organizations and groups including Jordaness Lions, DFL, VFW Auxiliary, Cub Scouts, American Red Cross, Christian Mothers Society, Scott County Fair and numerous others.
She was preceded in death by son, John, and her husband of more than 50 years, Raymond. Thereafter Hedy lived independently on her own even though impacted, but not handicapped, with nearly 100% vision loss.
Hedy was especially proud and forever grateful of her Jordan community, its schools, churches, local government and civic organizations, as well as for the support afforded the family business ventures. Above all she was especially thankful of her many treasured dear friends who shared with her a most beautiful life.
The longtime Jordan resident is survived by children, Ray (Faye Sparks), Mary (Dale Oldenburg) and Paul as well as by grandchildren, Graham Joachim, Allison (Chris Perske), Anthony (Andrea Oldenburg), Adam (Kristi Schultz), Thomas and Mallory (Corbin Derrick). Hedy was great-grandmother to Elizabeth and Gabrielle Perske, Jack and Charlee, and Cole Joachim.
