Obituary for Helen C. Rosckes

Helen Christine (Hennen) Rosckes, age 91, of Chaska, died peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at her home.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 15, 11 a.m. with family receiving friends 9 to 11 a.m. all at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska. The inurnment will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Jordan.
Helen was born on July 1, 1931 in Jordan, one of four children to Arnold and Katherine (Lambrecht) Hennen. She graduated from Guardian Angels Catholic School in Chaska. She worked as a beautician, a dental assistant, a security guard and many other part time jobs. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella and a 61 year member of the Chaska American Legion Auxiliary. Helen enjoyed crocheting afghans, quilting, sewing, listening to books on tape and volunteering. She especially loved spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, former spouses, Charles Rosckes and Eugene Meuwissen, sisters, Mary (James) Hagerty, Marlys (George) Wenzel, and infant brother, Marvin.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathryn (Bill) Schmieg of Victoria, Connie Jo (Jay) Nelson of Longmont, CO, Vicki (Greg) Schmid of Carver; 11 grandchildren, Angie (Troy) Bachmann, Nikki Hammers, Jed (Janell) Schmieg, Mallery Hammers, Tonja (Larry) Twito, Cory (Shelly) Nelson, Amy Moore, Dana (Andrew) Weber, Michael (Marin) Schmid, Kevin (Elizabeth) Schmid, Katie Schmid; 25 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.