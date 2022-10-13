Obituary for Helen C. White

Helen Catherine (Suel) White, age 100, of Prior Lake, entered eternal life on October 8, 2022.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, Prior Lake. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 15 at 11 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, Prior Lake.
Helen will be laid to rest at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery with Father Tom Walker and Father Jim Van Dorn presiding. Urnbearers will be Helens grandchildren.
On July 13, 1922 parents Frank and Margaret (Sweeney) Suel celebrated the birth of their daughter, Helen. The second of their seven daughters, Helen was born and raised on the family farm in Credit River. Their farm was known for their Holstein cows, Belgium horses, and pretty girls. Life on the farm taught Helen the importance of family, faith, and working hard.
While at the Spring Lake Ballroom, the best dancer in the room, a young man named William Bill White, caught Helens eye. They were united in marriage on June 17, 1943 at St. Michael Catholic Church. Helen and Bill were blessed with four children.
After her wedding, Helen worked as a schoolteacher in the one room schoolhouses in the Prior Lake area. Whether it was during her working days as a schoolteacher or volunteering in her daughters classroom, Helen made lasting connections with students. She knew the importance of an education, a value she instilled in her children and students alike.
A devout woman, Helen was a lifelong member of St. Michael Catholic Church. She volunteered at every opportunitymaking rosaries, counting offerings, and helping on funeral luncheons. In the 1960s, Helen and Bill were approached by the Franciscans who hoped to purchase a portion of their farm to build what is now the Franciscan Retreat Center in Prior Lake. Without hesitation, Helen and Bill came to an agreement with the friars. Over the years, she enjoyed attending retreats and was a supporter of their mission.
Helens compassion guided her in life. She was an amazing caregiver to her family and others as well. Helen wanted every child to have the love and stability they needed. She shared many interests with her family from making homemade raspberry jam to cheering on the Twins and Gophers. Along with family, Helen and Bill took memorable trips to destinations such as France, Nicaragua, and Ireland where they explored family history. No matter where she went or what she did, Helen remained focused on her family.
Helen is loved and missed by her children, Pat (Elda) White, Sue Ann (Sean) Matthews, Jean White, Joan (Ed Cohen) White; grandchildren, Amy (Nick Johnson) White, Patrick (Stephanie) White, Chrissy (Brian) Deiger, Bridgit Matthews, Ann Marie (Andrew) Matthews -Baussan, Will (Sarah Lindenberg) Cohen, Luke Cohen, and Catherine Cohen; great-grandchildren, Cormac, Aubrey, Jaxson, Owen, Savio, Luna, Ayla, and Winnie; brother-in-law, Tom Lubansky; many other loving relatives and friends.
Helen is greeted in Heaven by her husband, William Bill White; parents, Frank and Margaret Suel; sisters, Mary Pat (Gene) Kearney, Eileen (Cy) Schweich, Betty (Bernie) Schweich, Jo (Bob) White, Rosemarie Lubansky, and Monica Suel.
