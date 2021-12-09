Obituary for Helen J. Eckert

Helen Joan (Mulligan) Eckert, age 87, of Chaska, formerly Backus and Bloomington, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021.
A Celebration of Life service is pending at this time.
She was born in Chicago, IL to John H. and Gaile Emily (LaLonde) Mulligan, Sr. on August 27, 1934. Helen was an avid reader, enjoyed watching television and computer games.
Helen is survived by sons, Gregg (Judy), Ron, Joe, Mark; daughters, Nancy Stroth, Sue (Kevin) Timm; grandsons, Sean Timm, Adam Stroth; granddaughters, Rebecca (Carl) Fredrickson, Celia Anderson, Ginny Eckert; and several great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim, on March 30, 2014; grandson, Andrew Timm; parents; brothers, John H. Mulligan, Jr., Thomas Mulligan; and sister Patricia Marxen.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.