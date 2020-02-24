Obituary for Helen R. Norton

Helen Rose Norton, age 81, of Waconia, passed away on February 20, 2020.
Preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, brother Robert and infant grandson Joshua.
Survived by sons Chuck (Jane); David; Daughter Melissa (Jim); Daughter Lynn Bangen; grandchildren Nicole (Mike) Kaiser; Adam, Tyler(Sarah) and Logan Dorion; Cassandra (Gavin) Woodland; Eric (Rachel), Andrew (Allie) and Grant Bangen; great-grandchildren Hunter and Isaac Skindelien and Casen Bangen. And many other loved ones that she considered family.
Celebration of life on Friday, February 28. Visitation at 10 a.m. and Service at 11 a.m. at Westwood Community Church 3121 Westwood Drive Excelsior, MN 55331. Memorials will be given to New Perspectives Waconia-Betty's Harbor memory care.
