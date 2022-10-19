Obituary for Helene Fonder

“I’ve had a really good life”
Helene Fonder lived a good long life and expressed that many times. She was born on December 10, 1924 and died October 12, 2022 surrounded by family, on the 72nd anniversary of the day she married Art Fonder.
Survived by children, Charlie (Brenda), Paul, Liz (JD), Tim (Becki), Kris Theis (Merle); grandchildren Jeff (Melissa), Eric (Jill), Corey (Trina), JP (Jessica), Wil (Marie), Jamie, Briget, Brenda (Peter); great-grandchildren, Anna, Emily, James, Madison, Riley, Brady, Hayes, Miles, Hudson, Eva and Emmett along with many dear nieces and nephews, both on her side and Art’s side.
Preceded in death by her husband, Art and daughter, Mary; son-in-law, Merle Theis; parents, Edward and Lillian Huser; brothers, Bill and Ed; sister, Ann Anderson.
Helene loved nothing more than being surrounded by her family with all the chaos of loud voices, hardy laughter and little ones running and giggling. When asked who anyone was, she would proudly say with a broad sweep – “These are my people”. Family has always been the center of her world and she loved being a mom, a grandma, and a great-grandma and was very thankful for the loving relationships she had with her daughters-in-law Brenda and Becki and sons-in-law Merle and JD. So often she has said how lucky she is to have such a wonderful family.
Taking care of her grandkids and great-grandkids was such fun for her. No parental responsibility - it was just tea parties with sugar cubes, doll houses, sleepovers, sledding, and ball games. Word has it she taught the grandkids lessons in how to cheat at cards, but that’s just a rumor (wink wink).
She grew up in Minneapolis near Lake Nokomis and graduated from Roosevelt High School. During WWII she volunteered for a brief time as an aid at a hospital with the idea of kissing handsome soldiers returning home from the war like she saw in the news. She was quite disappointed to find out her primary role was to empty bed pans! She went on to write copy for a radio station, followed by traveling the country selling a make-up line to department stores. She settled back in Minneapolis working downtown at a design store where her manager set her up on a blind date with a Fuller Brush salesman named Art Fonder. The date went so well they got married 6 months later! They started their family of three boys and three girls in Minneapolis, moving to Shakopee in 1964.
Helene was a stay-at-home mom and, needing a creative outlet, she and a few friends met every Thursday night to practice their artistic skills with canvas and oil paints - and lots of laughter. That led to starting their own art gallery showing in husband Art’s tiny office space during Shakopee’s yearly festival, then called Pow Wow Days. Their “gallery” grew each year to include many more local artists and a much bigger space. She took art classes at the Edina Art Center and at Normandale Community College and often joked about being the oldest in class.
She spent many years volunteering at the Shakopee Thrift Store and had so much fun with the other volunteers, making lasting friendships and buying a few treasures of her own. We weren’t always sure what was a family heirloom and what was a thrift store find!
She enjoyed entertaining and you could be sure that any time you dropped by, she would have something to offer you, usually her family recipe “dippy” and always the option of Bombay or Wild Turkey. The grandkids could always count on finding a candy dish full of spice gumdrops. If she wasn’t sure she had enough food for big family gatherings (never happened), she would joke “Family hold back”. It was amazing how she could pull together a last minute meal for an unexpected crowd!
In the late ‘80s, Helene and Art bought a bare-bones “cabin” (mobile home) on top of a hill with 42 steps down to their shoreline on Long Lake. Soon it was looking beautiful with a large deck built, trellis added, flower and vegetable gardens planted, and crowds every weekend to enjoy the fun and frivolity of life on the lake, sometimes sleeping as many as 13 inside the 3-bedroom cabin with some more in tents outside. Pontoon rides, fishing, Bocce Ball, happy hours that started early and ended late, leaky roofs during card games, mice… Fish fries, chicken dinners, cups of gravy, Art’s pancakes with Helene’s blueberry syrup… Lots of memories! Helene made it all look easy.
Helene spent the last year and half at Friendship Manor. She had a knack for making everyone feel special and she connected with many of the staff and residents there, bringing them her signature beautiful smile and a few good dance moves to cheer their day. Many thanks to the caring staff – they treat residents like family and it is so appreciated!
She will be missed by many here on earth but has a big fan club up in heaven, no doubt thrilled she has joined them!
Visitation Sunday, October 23 from 12 to 2 p.m., followed by Memorial Service at 2 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
