Obituary for Henry A. Youngvorst

Henry A. Youngvorst, age 66, of Staples, MN, passed away on July 9, 2023, after a brief battle with an aggressive form of lung cancer.
Henry, fondly known as “Cork” by family and loved ones, was born the youngest of seven children to Lucas and Evelyn Youngvorst on November 25, 1956, in St. Paul. Upon graduating from Prior Lake High School, Henry became an accomplished goldsmith at E.L. Menk Jewelers in Brainerd, MN.
Henry was known for his boisterous and jovial spirit, always ready with a joke or one-liner for any situation. A true adventurer across the years, Henry enjoyed commercial fishing in Alaska, visiting family in Florida, and attending the Blues Festival with his brothers in Duluth. His warm heart and gentle soul made him a friend to everyone, and he was fiercely loyal to his family.
Henry was a music lover, with favorite bands like: Amazing Rhythm Aces, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Santana, U2, Billy Joel, and Fleetwood Mac. Like many of us, he loved to sing and dance while playing his favorite records. There were few things Henry liked more than a roaring fire with music and family/friends.
Henry was met in heaven by his brother, Charles Youngvorst and his parents.
He is survived by his two sons, Lucas Youngvorst and Joshua Youngvorst; his daughter in-law, Tiffani Youngvorst; grandchildren, Brooklyn and Axel Youngvorst; brothers, Mark Youngvorst and George Youngvorst, sisters, Carolyn Lindstam, Marti Hise, and Eileen Koester, and many other family and friends.
A post-burial gathering will be held for Henry at the Shakopee VFW Post 4046 in Shakopee on Saturday, July 15 at 2 p.m.