Obituary for Herbert R. DeRoma

Herbert R. DeRoma, age 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at his home in Jordan.
Herb was born November 18, 1941 to Herb and Lula DeRoma. He grew up in South Minneapolis eventually graduating from De La Salle High School.
Herb became a mess hall cook in the US Army. After his time in the army, he attended Mankato State University and graduated with a teaching degree. Herb taught 5th grade in South Minneapolis for five years before accepting the position of Director of Purchasing and Food Service with the Eden Prairie school district, a position he held for 27 years.
On September 4, 1965, Herb was united in marriage to Marsha Bregel his loving wife of 40 years. They began their life together in Richfield prior to becoming longtime residents of Jordan.
Herb always had a warm smile, kind word and maybe even a cute joke. His loves were family, friends, church and community. He was active throughout his life enjoying hunting, fishing, vegetable gardening and the simple pleasures of cooking, mowing the lawn and following the Minnesota Twins. He was an enthusiastic member of the Jordan Lions and could be found volunteering at funeral luncheons and other various church functions.
Herb is survived by his loving partner, Betty; his children, Nick (Connie) and Mike (Tamara); his grandchildren, Matthew, Samantha, Gaby and Max; and his siblings, Kathy Spinner, Rich (Claudia) DeRoma and Jim (Dianne) DeRoma.
Herb was preceded in death by wife, Marsha and his parents.
A private family funeral mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jordan on Tuesday, February 16 at 11 a.m. The family invites you to join and celebrate with us virtually at sjbjordan.org.
The family is appreciative of all the support that we have received since the announcement of Herbs passing. While flowers and plants are beautiful, the family requests that no flowers or plants are sent to the service or the family. Instead, please give flowers to the loved ones in your life. In lieu of donations in Herbs name, the family would prefer you donate to the charity of your choice.