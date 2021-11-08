Obituary for Holly S. Davis

Holly Sharon Davis, age 59, of Jordan, passed peacefully on Saturday, October 16, 2021.
A time of gathering will be held on Friday, November 12 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 104 First St. W., Jordan and on Saturday, November 13 from 10 to 10:45 a.m., with a celebration of life at 11 a.m., both at Friendship Church, 17741 Fairlawn Ave, Prior Lake.
Holly was born on April 21, 1962, to James and Mary (Febus) Day. Born and raised in Worthington, MN, she was the third of four children and graduated in 1980. She married Steven Darrell Davis on April 3, 1982, in Pillager, MN and in 1983 settled down together in Jordan. They were blessed with two wonderful children, Dan and Stacy. Holly and Steve were best of friends, inseparable. She had many hobbies and interests including flowers, painting, drawing, sewing, and supporting Steve in his interests of scuba diving, auto body work, snowmobiling and drag racing. Holly liked peanut butter balls, playing board games, and walking in parks and at the Arboretum.
Holly fought against CADASIL for well over a decade. She was Steves Wonder Woman in these recoveries. We are thankful Holly is no longer suffering and are assured that she is with Christ her savior in heaven.
A heartfelt thank you to Nan Brandtner for her love and compassion in caring for Holly this past year
Forever loved, Holly will be forever missed by husband, Steve; son, Dan (Lauren) Davis; daughter, Stacy Davis; granddaughter, Freyja Elizabeth Davis; brothers, Terry (Marilyn) Day, Collin (Patti) Day; nieces, nephews, relatives, and countless friends. She is preceded by her parents; sister, Carmen Day; and niece, Jessica Day.
