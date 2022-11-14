Obituary for Homer T Caston

Homer T Caston, age 97, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Retired veterinarian and military pilot.
Trending Now
Articles
- Commissioner Beer, community members hope county owned home will be used for something else
- Krug, Scott, Stone and Klein win ECC school board seats
- ‘Divine Intervention’: Earl Olander homicide given airtime in 20/20 special
- Dairy Queen in Chaska a 'total loss' after fire
- Carver/Scott counties 2022 General Election results
- Initial tax levy, facility plans take shape in Chaska
- Chaska's Brad Hand pitches in World Series
- Savage City Council ends negotiations with Quality Inn
- ‘Divine Intervention’: Earl Olander homicide given airtime in 20/20 special
- One incumbent, three newcomers elected to Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools Board