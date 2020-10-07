Obituary for Howard A. Meuwissen

Howard Arthur Meuwissen, age 86, lifelong resident of Chanhassen, died peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, October 15 at 11 a.m. at St. Huberts Catholic Community, 8201 Main Street, Chanhassen, followed by inurnment at the Pioneer Cemetery in Chanhassen.
Howard was born on July 22, 1934 in Minneapolis, to Joseph and Susan (Scholz) Meuwissen, one of four children. He graduated from Guardian Angels High School in Chaska and entered the United States Army where he proudly served his country. On June 17, 1961, he married Jean Lyman at St. Hubert's Catholic Church. They were blessed with two children, Amy and Mark.
Throughout his life, Howard maintained a dedication to service for others and his community. Howard was a member of the Chanhassen American Legion Post 580, participating for multiple years in the Post Honor Guard. Howard was a founding member of the Chanhassen Lions Club, where he was ultimately honored with the Melvin Jones Fellowship, the Lions highest form of recognition of an individuals dedication to humanitarian service. Howard's commitment to serving his community and others also included his role as a founding member of the Chanhassen Fire Department, where he progressed through the ranks, retiring as a Captain after 20 years of service. Howard also served as the departments secretary for 17 years, and, for five years, as secretary and treasurer for Lake Region Fire Department Mutual Aid Association. He also helped organize the Carver County Fire Chiefs Mutual Aid Association and served nine years as their secretary and treasurer. Howard was very dedicated in his faith and was a life-long member of St. Hubert's Catholic Community.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert (Bob) Meuwissen and sister Marge Shorba.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Jean; daughter Amy (Todd) Turpitt of Chaska; son, Mark (Valerie) Meuwissen of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Colin Turpitt, Keira Turpitt and Solveig Bjermeland; sister, Rita Rojina of Chanhassen; nieces, nephews, many relatives and friends.
Memorials preferred to Chanhassen Fire Department, St. Hubert's Catholic Community and Chanhassen Lions Club.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.