Obituary for Howard C. Krohn

Howard C. Krohn, age 92, of Shakopee, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Howard was born on August 9, 1927 in Belle Plaine Township, Scott County, the son of William "Bill" and Emma (Mueller) Krohn. He married Georgina "Jean" Jansen on September 27, 1952, in Shakopee. Howard proudly served in the United States Army during WWII.
Howard worked at a foundry doing aluminum castings. He loved being outdoors, especially spending time in the garden, and he enjoyed feeding and watching wildlife. Howard fully appreciated all the good times spent with family and friends. His motto in life, “A beer a day, keeps the doctor away”.
Howard is preceded in death by his wife, Georgina “Jean.” He is survived by his son, Dave (Laurie); grandchildren, Stephanie (Luke) DeLaForest and Shawn Krohn; great-grandchildren, Blake, Kayda and Kolt DeLaForest; siblings, Willmar and Raymond; many nieces and nephews.
Private family graveside services will be at Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. Officiating is Reverend John Stelljes.
