Obituary for Howard Sepulvado

Howard Sepulvado, age 78, of Waconia, passed away Saturday June 22, 2019 at home surrounded by his family after a long battle with Alzheimer’s and Lewy Bodies Dementia.
Born November 28, 1940 in Zwolle, LA to parents Nick and Susan (Rivers) Sepulvado, Howard was a member of the Choctaw-Apache Tribe and the youngest of six children. After his father passed away when Howard was a small child, his mother remained in Zwolle and raised the children alone. From a young age, Howard was a natural at basketball and played for Zwolle High School. A talented, self-taught singer and musician, he performed at many school functions, was Prom King his Senior year and graduated in 1958. Howard enlisted in United States Marine Corps that same year and proudly served during the Cuban Missile Crisis and in Vietnam. Honorably discharged in 1966, he worked in Construction and continued to share his love of music, especially Elvis Presley, with all who would listen.
On May 20, 1978 he married the love of his life, Diane Marie Wallace, in Bossier City LA. They continued to raise Howard's three children from a prior marriage and also raised five children of their own. An amazing father to his eight children, he will continue to be an even more amazing Grandfather and role model to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Above all, Howard honored God and his family. Always a gentleman, Howard's sense of humor and charming personality will leave a lasting impression on all the lives he has touched.
Howard is survived by his wife of 42 years, Diane, Waconia, daughters, Scarlett Anderson, Megan (Patrick) Kovacs, Molly Sepulvado and Susan (Bradley) Breaux; sons, Nick, Matthew, Jeffery (Mallory), and Daniel (Ashlee); 17 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brother, Ralph (Doris) Sepulvado; many nieces, nephews and innumerable friends.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Herman (Buddy) and Robert (R.E.); sisters, Emma Lee Remedies and Janette Remedies; his granddaughter, Gabriella Sepulvado; and daughter-in-law, Paula Lofgren.
Please join us at Meadow Spring Church, 511 N. Walnut St. Chaska on Saturday, July 13 at 1 p.m. to celebrate Howard's life. Officiated by Pastor John Laeger, there will be a reception to follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Howard’s honor to either Meadow Spring Church or The Alzheimer’s Foundation.