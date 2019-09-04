Obituary for Hugh M. Byrne

Hugh M. Byrne, age 79, of Prior Lake, formerly of South Minneapolis, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019.
A time of sharing will be held on Wednesday, September 4 at 11:30 a.m., with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m., all at Ballard-Sunder Funeral &Cremation (4565 Pleasant Street SE) in Prior Lake. Hugh will be laid to rest at Borgholm Cemetery in Bock, MN at 2:30 p.m. Pallbearers are Jim Sanborn, Will Shand, Bradley Sanborn, John Sanborn, Kevin Byrne, and Michael Honkanen.
On March 21, 1940, in Minneapolis, Hugh Martin Byrne was born to parents, Joseph P. and Frances M. (Shannon) Byrne. He was the second of five children to be raised in South Minneapolis. Hugh attended Holy Rosary Grade School and DeLaSalle High School. Following his 1958 graduation from South High School, Hugh began working.
For over 30 years, Hugh worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. He was also an active member of the NALC (National Association of Letter Carriers) Branch 9 Union.
On October 29, 1960 in Minneapolis, Hugh exchanged wedding vows with Marlene Bradshaw. Their union was blessed with 59 years together and a loving family. They enjoyed camping, attending parades, and playing softball. Hugh was a true family man! He was always supportive, especially for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Hugh was an avid bowler, enjoyed playing cards, and getting together with friends. With a sharp wit and dry sense of humor, he loved a good one-liner and making others laugh. In 2003, Hugh and Marlene moved to Lakefront Plaza in Prior Lake. Hugh made many friends there, especially with his neighbors dogs—treats were never in short supply!
A loving and patient man, Hugh is forever missed by his wife, Marlene; daughters, Julie (Jim) Sanborn, June (Will Shand) Byrne; grandchildren, Amanda (Tom) Prestegard, John (Jen) Sanborn, Bradley Sanborn, Erica (Nate Loranger) Sanborn; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Anna Marie Byrne, Pat (Gwynne) Byrne; brother-in-law, Kenneth Honkanen; other relatives and friends.
Hugh is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph P. and Frances M. Byrne; infant brother, Kevin Byrne, and sister, Mary P. Honkanen.
