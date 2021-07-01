Obituary for Ina R. Lipke

Ina Rae Lipke was born October 30, 1925, to Clifton and Ethel Grace Phillips of Brownton, Minnesota. Ina was baptized and confirmed by Rev. Fredrick Elwick of the Congregational Church in Brownton.
On June 18, 1944, Ina joined hands into marriage with Clarence E. Lipke of Henderson, MN by Rev. A.O. Mann at the St. Paul's Evangelical Church of Henderson. Ina and Clarence lived in Henderson until 1955. They moved to Shakopee, joined the Presbyterian Church and have been members ever since.
Ina was associated with Green Giant Canning Co., the Spot Cafe in Shakopee, the Telex Corporation, and Dr. Robert Schultz of Edina.
Ina loved to listen to old time music, fishing with Clarence (she always out fished him) at their lake home, and travel, especially to California visiting the girls and their family members.
Ina was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence; sisters, Vera, Joyce, and Neva; sister-in-law, Loretta Lipke; brothers, Lyle and Gail.
She leaves behind her two daughters, Carol (George) Burleson, and Ginny (Wayne) Tietz; two grandsons, Jason and Rick (Erica); granddaughter, Sandra (Greg) Murguia; great-grandchildren, Kyla, Matthew, Daniel, Andrea, Nikolas, and Austin.
Visitation Friday, July 9, from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 10 a.m., both at First Presbyterian Church, 909 Marschall Road, Shakopee. Interment Brown Cemetery in Henderson. Officiant is Pastor Ray Kruger. Pallbearers are Bob Gelhaye, Rick Tietz, Gary Landgraver, Matthew Tietz, Tom Rennecke, and Kyla Leasure.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at