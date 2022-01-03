Obituary for Irene A. Vogel

Irene A. Vogel, age 99, of Phoenix, formerly Victoria passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 in Paradise Valley, AZ.
Mass of Christian Burial held Friday, January 7 at 11 a.m. at St. Victoria Catholic Church (8228 Victoria Dr.) in Victoria with Father Bob White as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held one hour prior to Mass. Interment in the church cemetery.
Irene Ann Wellens was born August 13, 1922 in Chaska, the daughter of Anthony and Anna (Schneider) Wellens. On September 26, 1942 she was united in marriage to Sylvester “Bud” Vogel.
Irene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a dedicated homemaker and adored tending to her family. In her younger years she delighted in going bowling with friends. In recent years, Irene enjoyed the lifestyle and weather in Phoenix and enjoyed playing with several bridge groups. Above all, time spent with family and friends was the most important part of her life and her greatest treasure was seeing her grandchildren.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Bud; sisters, Joyce Schneider, Maxine Wolff, LaVonne Arnst.
Irene is survived by her loving family: children, Tom (Tammie) Vogel of Memphis, TN, Carol (Steve) Walker of Atlanta, GA, Chuck (Hilary) Vogel of Pheonix, AZ; grandchildren, Robb (Luanne) Vogel, Stephanie (Mike) Nead, Melissa (Steve) Kirbo, Cathleen (Chad) Adams, Jodi (Josh) Viau, Jessica Harris; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Nead, Bennett Nead, Duncan Vogel, Owen Adams, Gage Adams, Trey Adams, Wyatt Viau, Lawson Viau, Henry Harris; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com