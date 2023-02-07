Obituary for Irene G. Casey

Irene G. Casey, age 91, Le Sueur, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Funeral Mass was Monday, February 6, 10:30 a.m., St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Le Sueur. Visitation was Sunday February 5 beginning with a 2:45 p.m. C.C.W. Rosary followed by the visitation from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Visitation continued Monday morning at the Kolden Funeral Home, 8 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Burial, St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery, Le Sueur. Lunch, St. Anne’s School in Le Sueur.
Survived by son, Patrick (Carol) Casey of Jordan; daughters, Kathleen (Thomas) Skelly of Le Sueur and Maureen Casey of Minneapolis; daughter-in-law, Lori (Hopes) Casey of Le Sueur.