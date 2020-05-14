Obituary for Irene M. Jasmer

Irene Marie Jasmer, age 94, a current resident of New Prague and longtime resident of Lydia, MN, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Mala Strana Assisted Living and Rehabilitation Center.
A celebration of life will be livestreamed on Friday, May 15 at 11 a.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Fish Lake, visit Immanuel-fishlake.org and click on the Facebook tab. Dr. Rev. Brent Parrish will preside. A public service will be held later at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Fish Lake, in Prior Lake. Condolences and memories of Irene can be left on the funeral home website and mail cards to Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation; 104 First Street West; Jordan, MN 55352. Memorials are preferred and will be distributed in her memory, by her family.
On the family farm in Lydia, MN, Irene was first of nine children born to Emil and Helena (Dubbe) Kohout.
Growing up during the depression, her parents instilled in Irene, that family was everything. This was always evident in her life. She attended Lydia School, through the Eighth grade, before returning to the farm, working, and supporting her family.
Turning 18, Irene stepped into the workforce, working various jobs. Her most rewarding career was that of being a wife and mother. She met Delbert Wallace Jasmer, through mutual friends. While he was away at war, they wrote letters to each other. On May 16, 1946, Irene and Delbert wedded at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Fish Lake. For the next 60 years, they settled in Lydia, where Irene and Delbert raised seven children, Darrell, Douglas, Vicki, Cheryl, Paula, Curtis and Robert. Years later, her commitment to the family extended to loving grandchildren, great grandchildren and even great-great grandchildren.
Devoted to her family, Irene was also committed to her community. Irene was a member of the Lydia Community Club and a contributing member of the Lydia Historical Society. For eight years, she volunteered and was proud to be a driver for the Scott County Human Services. Irene loved supporting the seniors. But because of her son, Curtis, and his needs, the disabled held a special place in her heart. Irene was part of the community effort that established the Scott County Day Activity Center (DAC). She later became a direct support staff for the program. When she identified the needs for social opportunities for individual with disabilities, her and friend, Elise Svoboda created the Scott Lites. She also assisted as an aide for Anderson Bus Company, for many years. In hindsight, Irene was a head of time with advocating for opportunities for the disabled.
Irene enjoyed fishing, traveling, and playing cards. She spent countless hours in her vegetable and flower gardens, despite the frequent visits from the snake. Irenes green thumb did not stop there. She had the most amazing and beautiful landscapes of flowers and shrubs. Everything in Irenes life was centered around God. It was Him that inspired her to do His work for others and Irene did it all with joy.
Left to carry on the amazing and faithful life of Irene are her children, Darrell (Janet) Jasmer, Doug (Nancy) Jasmer, Vicki (Elmer Jr.) Lambrecht, Cheryl (Jerry) Chalmers, Paula Neisen, Curtis Jasmer, Robert (Christine) Jasmer; a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; siblings, Harry Kohout, Roman (Barb) Kohout, Ellen Hennen; sister-in-law, Hazel Kohout; brothers-in-law, Norbert Hennen, Richard Swift; other relatives and friends.
There to greet Irene home in Heaven is her husband, Delbert; grandchildren, Marc Jasmer, Andrew Jasmer, Joy Krautkremer; parents, Emil and Helen Kohout; siblings, Ruth Kohout, Betty Hennen, Bessie Janousek, Donald (Elaine) Kohout, Art Kohout; and brother-in-law, Dick Hennen.
