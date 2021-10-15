Obituary for Irene M. Overdahl

Irene Mae Overdahl, age 97, of New Prague, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Mala Strana Rehabilitation Center and Assisted Living.
Irene was born on April 24, 1924 in Lanesburgh Township, Le Sueur County, Minnesota to Rudolf H. and Ottlina L. (Schlauderaff) Honza.
Irene is survived by her sons, Harlan (Patricia) Tietz and Douglas (Connie) Tietz, both of Shakopee; sisters-in-law, Bernice Honza and Joanie Tietz both of New Prague; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bartley C. Overdahl; grandson, Jeffery Tietz; brother, Rueben Honza.
Services will be held at a later date. bruzekfuneralhome.com