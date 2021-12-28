Obituary for Irene Reinke Bursey

Irene McDevitt Reinke Bursey, age 93 years, passed peacefully surrounded by her devoted children on December 25 at the Benedictine Living Community, less than two miles from the farm where she was born on February 4, 1928, just south of Shakopee. Her parents were Thomas and Celia McDevitt. She attended Shakopee High School and graduated as valedictorian of the Class of 1945.
Family was perhaps the most important of everything to Irene, as well as her religious faith. She married Dolph Reinke on October 24, 1951 and together they had five children. Dolph passed November 28, 1972. After being widowed for 18 years during which she raised her children, she married Clarence Bursey on September 21, 1990 and became step mother to his three children. She had 11 grandsons with the blended families and was able to welcome six great grandchildren into her family before passing.
Irene worked hard and also loved to have a good time. In her younger years, she loved going to dances. She began working while still in high school and returned to work at what used to be First National Bank (now Wells Fargo) while raising her children. She went back to school and eventually became the bank auditor for what was then called Marquette Bank.
Irene was a great historian. She spent years researching her family history, including a trip to Ireland, which culminated in gathering her detailed information and writing a book, and later an updated edition, and organizing a family gathering of descendants from the original McDevitts who emigrated from Ireland to the United States. Until traveling became difficult, she enjoyed several trips abroad and in the states. In addition, she kept important details and stories in baby books for each of her five kids to cherish.
Irene enjoyed many hours playing cards with her spouses and friends and scrapbooking and putting together photo albums for each of her grandchildren.
Irenes faith was very important to her. She was a life-long member of St. Marys Parish in Shakopee. She and Clarence were members of Perpetual Adoration for many years. Irene also helped count money from the church collections where her experience as a banker proved an asset. She was also a member of the Local VFW and American Legion Auxiliary.
Irene was preceded in death by her husbands, Dolph Reinke and Clarence Bursey; parents; siblings, Edward (Delores) McDevitt, Marie McDevitt, Agnes McDevitt, Lawrence (Mary) McDevitt, Ethel (Carl) Haasken, Sister Celia McDevitt, and Theresa (Richard) Pratschner.
Survivors include her children, Gwen (John) Hennen, Judy (Bob) Bjorke, Bill (Noel) Reinke, Jill (Jeff) Sand and Jim (Sara) Reinke; step children, Brad (Wendy) Bursey, Michele (Scott) Halstead and Melissa (Paul) Auran; grandchildren, Hans (Heidi Schmieg) Hennen, Matt Hennen, Wes Reinke, Wade (Brittany Hallum) Reinke, Walker (Nina) Reinke, Wilson (Katie Wilson) Reinke, Robin (Nikki Shutrop) Sand and Clint Sand; step grandchildren, Jason Bursey, Chad Halstead and Ryan Auran; and 6 great grandchildren.
Irene was celebrated in a private funeral, with immediate family, at St. Mary's Church, 535 Lewis Street, Shakopee on Friday, December 31. Live streaming of the prayer service will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, on the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook page. Private burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Irenes family would like to thank staff at Benedictine Living Community and Grace Hospice for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to Grace Hospice or Catholic Charities would be appreciated.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at