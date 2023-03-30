Obituary for Isaac Banks

Isaac Banks, of Prior Lake, passed away at the age of 74, on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Isaac was born to Chester and Daisy Banks in 1948 in Gary, IN. As the ninth of ten siblings, he lived much of his childhood in Belzoni, MS. After graduating from McNair High School in Belzoni, MS, he attended Moorhead State University in Minnesota, graduating with a teaching degree in math and history. In 2007, he retired after 33 years of service at the United States Postal Service, with his final position as Postal Supervisor at Spring Lake Park, MN.
He is memorialized by his children, Naomi (Loyal), Benjamin (Kristin), Jonathan (Ashleigh), Philip (Leah) and Corrine; their loving mother, Leanne; grandchildren, Esme (Naomi), Ceone, Dashiell (Jonathan), and Frances (Benjamin); siblings, Chester Banks Jr. (Marjorie), Purnell (Beatrice), Charles (Ida), Mattie Straughter (Rufus), Curtis (Bobbie), Barbara Franklin, and Daisy Burnice Banks; sisters-in-law, Dolly and Pat; and scores of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Isaac is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Fletcher (Dolly) and Jerry (Pat); and sister-in-law, Beatrice.
Resilient and hardworking, Isaac survived two kidney transplants and gained the adoration of many Star Tribune customers whom he met on part-time newspaper delivery routes throughout the years. Isaac loved his alum associations, family and friends, music, comics, baseball cards, distance running, bowling and serving people. He was a lifelong Bible scholar and dedicated his life to God as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 2010.
Funeral services for Isaac Banks will be held on Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Prior Lake.
