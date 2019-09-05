Obituary for Jack A. Nelson

Jack A. Nelson, age 79, of Shakopee, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at his home.
Jack was born in Minneapolis, on March 1, 1940, the son of Edward and Caroline (Windhauser) Nelson. He married Kate Dougherty on September 28, 1968, in Minneapolis.
Jack was a truck driver for SuperValue for over 27 years. He liked old cars, hunting, and fishing trips to Canada. He also enjoyed playing cards with friends and at Canterbury Park. Jack was very competitive, loved to win, but really hated losing! Jack loved coffee, and would always have a pot on for when company stopped in. He was very generous, and would give the shirt off his back for family and friends.
Jack was blessed with a large family. He loved his wife, Kate very much, and had a soft spot for his grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving wife, Kate; sons and daughters, John (Shelley) Nelson, Corrie (Tom) Johnson, birth daughter Jean (Mike) Thompson, Jim Nelson, and Ann (Garry) Jones; grandchildren, Jessica (Jon) Carlson, Christine (Trent) Hawkins, Tanner (Candice) Nelson, Alex Moses, Michael, James, and Claire Thompson, Trenton and Austin Jones; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol Graham and Dorothy McMullen. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Tyler John Nelson; parents, Edward and Caroline Nelson; brothers and sisters, Edward, Tom and Stuart Nelson, Rose Unger and Mary Struxness.
Visitation Saturday, September 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m., all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Officiating is Reverend Alan Naumann.
Condolences may be shared at