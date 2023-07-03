Obituary for Jack Brambilla

Jack Brambilla, age 85 of Shakopee. Jack was born December 14, 1935 and passed away on January 1, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Brambilla.
We will be remembering Jack, and peacefully joining him with his wife, Doris of 55 years on Sunday, July 16, beginning with a gathering of family and friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.; followed by 12 p.m. Prayer Service, all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Please join the family at Valley Cemetery for interment prayers. Please make any donations to your favorite charity, or plant a tree in Jacks memory.
