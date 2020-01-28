Obituary for Jack Hennen

Jack Hennen, age 76, of Shakopee, passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in Arizona.
John E. Hennen, “Jack”, was born October 13, 1943 in Shakopee to Jerome and Eleanor (Beckman) Hennen. He was raised in Jordan where he had a paper route and was on the wrestling team. The family moved to Shakopee when he was in high school. Jack was captain of the football team and played basketball and baseball. He graduated from Shakopee High School in 1961.
He met Mary Kelzer in high school at a ping pong tournament. They wed on October 10, 1964. Their family began in 1965 with the birth of their son Jayme, followed by daughter Jonelle and son Joel completed their family. As the children grew, they enjoyed time together downhill skiing in Colorado, cross country skiing and vacationing at their cabin. A family routine was church on Saturday nights and going out to dinner after. Jack and Mary also made great memories hunting, fishing and playing pickle ball with the grandkids.
Jack started his career working at his father Jerry’s, Skelly gas station located at First and Sommerville. He worked alongside his brother, Jerry and they became business partners in the 1970s taking over for their father. In the early 1980’s they moved the business to First and Minnesota, changed the brand to I.C.O. and then Jack took over ownership. Over the years, the brands changed to Texaco, Shell and now Minnoco under his son, Joel’s ownership. Jack was involved in the service station industry and served on the board of directors of the Minnesota Service Station Association (MSSA) for many years. In 2009, Jack retired, and he and Mary spent winters in Arizona.
Jack served many years as a volunteer firefighter on the Shakopee Fire Department.
His many hobbies and past times included hunting, fishing, golfing, tennis, hiking, kayaking, pickle ball and playing cards. Jack always had a smile, a positive attitude and a great sense of humor.
Jack is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary (Kelzer) Hennen; daughter, Jonelle (Denny) Bartlett; son, Joel (Dana) Hennen; grandchildren, Zac Bartlett, Cassidy Bartlett, and Jack Hennen; sister, Mary Lou (Don) Dufek; brother, Jerry (Jin) Hennen.
He is preceded in death by his son, Jayme; and parents, Jerome and Eleanor (Beckman) Hennen.
Visitation Friday January 31, from 3 to 7 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, (952) 445-2755. Additional services Saturday February 1, at Hosanna Church, 1690 Vierling Dr. E., Shakopee, with Visitation from 9 to 10:45 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 11 a.m.. Interment St. Mary’s Cemetery, Marystown.
Memorials may be directed to Peace United Church Of Christ, (Please add "Jayme Hennen Scholarship" to the memo), 1111 N. 11th Ave. E., Duluth, MN 55805. (218) 724-3637
