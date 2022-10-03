Obituary for Jack J. Seiler

Jack J. Seiler, age 87, passed away surrounded by family in New Hope on September 29.
He was born on September 18, 1935, in Artas, S.D., the son of Jacob and Irene (Burke) Seiler.
Jack graduated from Aberdeen, S.D., High School, class of 1953. He married Suzanne Walch in 1959; they recently celebrated 63 years of marriage. Jack was a draftsman/engineer until he retired in 1996. He was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus. Jack and his family lived in the Prior Lake area from 1978 to 2003.
In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his sister, Dolores Milner of Willmar and other loved ones.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; daughter Therese (Mark) LaCanne of Maple Grove, daughter Sue (Frank) Wosczyna of Mountain View, CA, son Patrick (Tahnee) Seiler of Brooklyn, NY and daughter Christine Seiler of Hopkins; four grandchildren; a great grandson; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 14, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Ave SE, Prior Lake. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to Mass at the church. Luncheon will follow. Private interment will be held later.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Minnesota Knights of Columbus Foundation (mnknights.org) or Cross Catholic Outreach (CrossCatholic.org/outreach).