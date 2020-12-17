Obituary for Jack R. Ericksen

Jack Ralph Ericksen, of Shakopee, formerly of Bloomington, passed away on December 10, 2020.
Born March 20, 1933. Jack was a carpet installer for over 60 years working at Throughbred Carpet and then Sears in Florida. He was an Army veteran who served in Korea; he was past president of Eagles #34, bowling secretary and avid fisherman.
Survived by wife of 46 years, Margaret; children, Kevin (Sue), Brenda (Carl), Bradley and Kyle; stepchildren, Sharon (Dan), Suzanne, Phillip (Cheryl) and Timothy (Kathie); 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four brothers; two sisters; and many nieces and nephews. Jack will be missed by all.
Visitation was Thursday, December 17 at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gill Brothers Funeral Home 9947 Lyndale Ave. So. Bloomington. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. No flowers, plants instead.
Bloomington 952 888 7771