Obituary for Jacob J. Hudinski

Jacob John Hudinski, age 35, of Bloomington, formerly of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his residence. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Jacob was born on February 28, 1985 in Shakopee to Clarence and Michele (Salden) Hudinski, one of three children. He was baptized and confirmed at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska, and graduated from Chaska High School in 2003. He attended Hibbing Community College and then received a bachelor’s degree in Law Enforcement at the University of Minnesota - Duluth. He was currently employed at Shutterfly in Shakopee. He loved history, studying about wars and presidents and also the Minnesota Wild and fishing.
Survivors include his parents, Clarence and Michele of Chaska; sisters, Angela (Richard) Ramsay of Edinburgh, Scotland, Jenna (Ian) Hendershott of Hungry Horse, MT; nieces, Olivia Ramsay and Willow Hendershott; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.