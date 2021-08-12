Obituary for Jacob Schiffner

Jacob Schiffner, age 21, of Prior Lake, passed suddenly in a car accident on August 7, 2021.
A time of gathering will be on Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 2 to 5 p.m., at the Wilds Golf Club in Prior Lake. Honorary bearers will be Ryder Folsom, Brandon Collins, Zack Wick, Jadon Dorn, Steffen Purdy and Coleson Boe, along with countless friends too many to mention.
Jacob Schiffner was born on January 31, 2000, to Terry and Tara (Zoschke) Schiffner. He was the first of three siblings. Born in Shakopee, Jacob grew up and lived in Prior Lake. He attended school in Prior Lake and played both baseball and football. Some of his very best friends in life can be traced back to the athletics that Jacob participated in. He developed a great passion for both fishing and hunting, at a very young age. Jacob’s family passed on their love of being outdoors to him. Jacob and his crew of close friends did almost everything together. He worked for Above All Hardwood Floors installing carpet and hardwood floors
Jacob will always be loved by his mother, Tara; father, Terry; brother, Justin; sister, Jadyn; uncle and aunts, Troy, Jackie (Lee Schoo) Roiger, Renee (James) Linn, Nikki (Ken Quilt) Zoschke; cousins, Starla, Rosemary, Pearl, Aurora, Violet, Jonathan, Brandon, Jesse; other relatives and countless friends. Preceded by grandmas, Nancy Zoschke, Pat Schiffner; grandpa, Richard "Gyke" Schiffner and uncle, Todd Schiffner
