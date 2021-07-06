Obituary for Jacqueline A. Anderson

Jacqueline "Jackie" Ann Anderson, age 85, of Glencoe, MN, formerly of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at her home.
Jackie was born on June 30, 1936, in Minnetonka, MN, the daughter of Urban and Ethel (Ovitt) Nelson. She grew up in Minnetonka and attended Minnetonka High School. She married Don Anderson in 1953, and they had 4 children. They settled in Shakopee to raise their family, and they helped run the family business, Andy's Hobby Shop. Jackie retired from Sears after 17 years.
Jackie enjoyed many hobbies, including sewing, quilting, ceramics, painting, and was the queen of cards! She belonged to the bridge club for 30+ years, and made lifelong friends.
Survivors include her loving husband of 68 years, Donald; children, Debra Anderson, Susan (Lyle) Goetz, Rebecca (Kelley) Werner, Donald (Jaymie); 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Lorraine Seeley; sisters/brothers-in-law, Joan (Jack) Luse, Bill (Barb) Anderson, and Nancy (Greg) Huth; many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by infant great-granddaughter, Megan; parents, Urban and Ethel Nelson; parents-in-law, Carl and Ruth Anderson; sisters, Vivian Sanderson and Arlene Miller; sister/brother-in-law, Shirley and Joseph Meurer.
Visitation is Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., followed by Memorial Prayer Service at 11:30 a.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Interment Catholic Cemetery. Reception to follow.
