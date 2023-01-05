Obituary for Jacqueline D. Kurvers

7/7/1933 - 12/31/2022
After a courageous and faithful life, Jacqueline “Jacki” Stultz Kurvers, of Chanhassen, died peacefully at Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia on December 31, 2022, after a brief illness.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Mel, and their sons, Kenneth and Mark; her brothers, Gerald and Richard; her mother, Marion and father, Stuart; and her Aunt Dorothy.
Jacki was born in Minneapolis, and the tone for her life was set when she was diagnosed with polio at age seven. She was one of Sister Kenny’s first patients, and endured just over a year of treatment and isolation in the polio ward of General Hospital. She emerged from treatment with permanent damage to one leg and the determination to show that she was capable of a life beyond what others thought she could do.
Shortly after finishing high school, Jacki married Melvin Kurvers at St. Hubert’s in Chanhassen - a church and community they would be committed to for the rest of their lives. After Mel’s military service, he and Jacki built a house on Lotus Lake, where they welcomed friends and family to the lake, and later developed the Kurvers Point neighborhood.
Jacki had four children to whom she was ferociously devoted, and grandchildren who grew up spending time at the lake. In her later years, she would most likely be found at the kitchen table, reading the newspaper and talking to friends on the phone, or in her easy chair in the living room, watching the seasons change over the lake.
Jacki was a staple to her community in Chanhassen. She loved singing and sang with her mother and aunt in a local choir group, the Chan-O-Laires, for many years. She always had a song in her head, and hummed incessantly, sometimes without even realizing she was doing it. She could be found every Sunday having breakfast with family at a local dining spot. She loved to play cards and spend time with family, and loved hearing about the exploits of her great-grandchildren. Those who loved her will remember her kindness, endearing stubbornness, and generosity.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Dennis) and Lisa; seven grandchildren, Megan (Joe), Christine (Andy), Katie (Derek), Bryan, Jason, Brandon (Ashley), and Justin; and seven great-grandchildren, Noah, Finley, Sophia, Adalynn, Hazel, Olivia, and Lenora.
A funeral service will be held at St. Hubert's in Chanhassen, on Saturday, January 7 at 1 p.m. Memorials preferred to Catholic Charities USA.