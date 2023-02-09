Obituary for Jacqueline "Jackie" Burke

Jacqueline "Jackie" Louise Burke, age 79, of Savage, passed away on December 30, 2022.
Services will be held at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Prior Lake on Tuesday, February 2. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. and the funeral service will start at 11 a.m.
Jackie was born a brilliantly
blue-eyed girl on March 11, 1943, to Matthew L. and Edna K. Rauh. She grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from Minneapolis Roosevelt High School. She married Richard F. Burke 1960, bringing their children Richard and Brenda into the world between 1963 and 1965.
In her early years, Jackie worked at a bank, was a telephone operator, as an ambulance dispatch operator at a hospital in Kearney, NE and turned her focus to her family. Jackie and Richard recently celebrated 62 and 1/2 years of marriage. Her contagious laughter and smile attracted friends of all ages and walks of life. Jackie loved playing and teaching card classes for Bridge, cooking elaborate meals, and socializing with friends
Jackie was her familys greatest fan supporting all their activities through adulthood. One of her favorite words of wisdom was, Just because you can, doesnt mean you should.
She lived among us as an angel in the shape of a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, relative and friend to so many and has left a very witty, loving and joyful impression on us all. We miss you terribly, yet we know you are smiling down upon us. We are all enriched for having been loved by you.
The family wishes to thank all of her healthcare providers at Fairview Ridges hospital, Methodist, and the Fresenius Dialysis at St. Francis, and her innovative healthcare providers at the Rochester Mayo Clinic, markedly Dr. Robert Wermers, support staff Marnie and Mardi.
Jackie is survived by her husband, Richard F. Burke; brother, Mathew L. Rauh IV (Kathy); son, Richard P. Burke (Natasha); daughter, Brenda R. Beach; grandson, Adam M. Beach (Rebecca); granddaughter, Anastasia Yuskina (Sami Hales); several cousins, nephews and a great niece.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edna K. and Mathew L. Rauh III.
Share a message with Jackie's family at:
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation