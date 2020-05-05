Obituary for Jacquelyn S. Gallipo

Jacquelyn "Jackie" Sue Gallipo, age 38, of Watertown, died tragically in an automobile accident on Friday, May 1, 2020 in Watertown.
A private family Memorial Service will be held at the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chaska.
Jackie was born January 16, 1982 in Fargo, ND to Craig and Pamela (Luthi) Gallipo, one of two daughters. Jackie loved being with her daughter, Nevaeh, and loved animals, especially her cats. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her daughter, Nevaeh Zitzlaff of Cokato; parents, Craig and Pamela of Chaska; sister, Jaime (Matt) Schommer of Chaska; grandparents, Don Luthi, John and Phyllis Gallipo; niece and nephews, Tristan, Ben and Grace; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by grandmother, Evelyn Luthi.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.