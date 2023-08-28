Obituary for Jake E. Lennox

Jake Edward Lennox, age 66, of Jordan, passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 20, 2023.
A Time of Gathering was held in his honor at Ballard Sunder Funeral Home in Jordan, MN (104 1st St. W) on Saturday, August 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. with some closing words at 4pm.
Jake was born in Grafton, North Dakota on June 29, 1957 to Loren Lennox and Lois (Brown) Lennox. Jake grew up in Herman Minnesota, graduating with the class 1976. He married Janice Provo in 1980 and the two had three children: Jennifer, Jacqueline, and Justin.
Jake loved having his family around him. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, cards, and watching the sunset. Annual hunting trips were a highlight. They brought out childlike joy and competition. Now that he’s gone, Gordon may have a chance to shoot a deer this year. He grew up wrestling, a passion he shared with his brothers, children, and nephews. He spent the majority of his career as a diesel mechanic with Pepsi and the last 9 years with Klingberg Trucking. He was always happy to share how your experiences were “just like me at work”.
He was a traveler but also loved being home. He would sit in the garage and survey his kingdom while drinking coffee with the cat. Or sit on the front porch shooting squirrels. He spent many summers in his garanimals hosting pig roasts for his family and friends. They weren’t complete without heated horseshoe tournaments, bonfires, and constant laughs.
He liked watching his grandchildren grow, reminiscing about growing up with his siblings and raising his own children. He wasn’t the oldest, but he was a big brother. Any challenges were just a “bump in the road” and he put a “J.L.” on anything he did, good or bad. He made an impression on everyone he met.
Jake is survived by his wife, Janice (Provo); his three children, Jennifer Lennox, Jacqueline (Matt) Dalbec, Justin (Brittney Zafft) Lennox; three grandchildren, Alana, Gracelyn, and Railyn; eight
brothers and sisters: Sue (Karl) Wilke, Gloria (Gary) Ristow, Lorna (Joe) Leyrer, Pat (Roger) Moen, Steve (Jean) Lennox, Schelly (Stephan) Cifone, Angie (Todd) Lampert, and Gordon Lennox.
Jake was preceded in death by his dad, Loren Lennox; his mom, Lois (Brown) Lennox; Kevin Ristow, Derek Lennox, Taylor Brown, his grandparents and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
