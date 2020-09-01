Obituary for James A. Struble

James Arden "Jim" Struble, age 57, of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his lake cabin in South Haven, MN.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 11 a.m. at St. Johns Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak Street, Chaska, with Pastor Greg Snow officiating. The visitation will be on Wednesday, September 2, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. Casketbearers will be:
Burial will be at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Jim was born September 17, 1962 in Chisago City, MN, to Mark and Ruby (Whitlock) Struble, one of two children. He graduated from Thunderbird High School in Phoenix, AZ, and then earned an Electronics Degree at DeVry Institute in Arizona. On July 5, 1988 he and his soon-to-be wife, Carla founded E.P.S., Electrical Production Services in Chanhassen. On November 25, 1989 he married Carla Wingen at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Plymouth, MN. They had three children. He was confirmed on July 11, 1993 at St. Johns Lutheran Church, Chaska. He enjoyed music, baseball, snowmobiling and spending time at his happy place, the family lake cabin. He was a very innovative thinker and loved tinkering in his shop. He also was very instrumental and a founding father of S.O.S., Sundays on Sylvia, which had Sunday worship on the lake.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mark.
Survivors include his wife, Carla; children, Mark of Victoria, Jake of Victoria, Allison (Chad) Clemens of Chaska; grandson, Carlyle; mother, Ruby of Annandale; sister, Susan (Louis) Leibovich of Arlington, TN.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.