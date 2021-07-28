Obituary for James A. Tercero

James Albert Tercero, age 73, of Prior Lake, passed away July 13, 2021 at University of Minnesota Hospitals in Minneapolis. Jim died after multiple complications following open heart surgery.
Jim was born December 9, 1947 in Oakland, CA, the first child of Luis and Cordella (Busse) Tercero. After graduating from Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis, Jim worked professionally as a mechanical draftsman and engineer until he retired in 2008. He worked at 3M and Tennant Engineering for many years. Jim was a talented artist, but his great passion was automobiles. He drew cars, he restored cars, he owned a dragster and several vintage cars. He was an active member in the Minnesota and American Street Rod Association. Jim’s low vision prevented him from driving in later years, so he maintained his independence by riding his motorized tricycle on area bike paths.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents and his infant brother Stephan.
He is survived by three siblings, Craig of Prior Lake, Sandra of Shakopee and Carol of Las Cruces, NM. Jim leaves behind many cousins, nephews, nieces and two aunts, Verda (Busse) Russo and Delores (Thomas) Busse of Prior Lake.
The family invites friends and family to celebrate Jim’s life at a memorial gathering Monday, September 6, Labor Day, Noon to 3 p.m. at Lakefront Park Pavilion, in Prior Lake.