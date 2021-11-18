Obituary for James A. Worm

James “Jim” A. Worm, age 81, of Chaska, died peacefully on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Ridgeview Medical Center, Waconia, after a courageous
4½ month battle with pancreatic cancer.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 22, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd St., Chaska. The visitation will be on Sunday, November 21, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska, and also one hour prior to the Mass at church. The inurnment will take place at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Ridgeview Foundation.
A full notice will appear in next week’s paper.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.