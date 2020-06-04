Obituary for James Beutler

James “Butts” Beutler, age 45, of Prior Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
A celebration graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12 at 2 p.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, 5375 160th Street, Prior Lake. Guests are asked to arrive at 1:50 p.m. and remain in their cars until instructed and please wear a mask. Pastor Jim Jobst will preside, with family and friends acting as pall bearers. Memorials are preferred in James memory and can be mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation.
On January 7, 1975, in St. Paul, James Witke was born to Lois Witke. Around the age of one, he was placed in foster care with Manfred and Ruth (Heideck) Beutler. James became very attached to his new foster family and at the age of four was legally adopted by the Beutler’s.
As a little boy, James loved the outdoors. The family enjoyed vacations, all over the United States. The Beutler’s loved camping, boating, swimming, tubing, and catching an occasional fish. Regardless of the destination, James was always off exploring and looking for that next great adventure. He and his little sister Marion had a special bond (since they were only a few months apart in age.) Together, they had many amazing excursions. James was involved in Boy Scouts and attended school in Prior Lake.
James worked for the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community. He served as a wastewater facilities technician and was proud of his training as a fire fighter. James also worked, as a bartender, for Memories on Main (MOMs), in Prior Lake. Here, he relished socializing with people, with some became longtime friends.
A passion for sports, James was a major follower for the Minnesota teams, especially the Vikings. He never missed many games and enjoyed participating in the fantasy football league. James enjoyed golfing and the activities of swimming pool life. He was most content serving others. James loved cooking, grilling, and entertaining for family and friends. He also served others by being a supporter of those in the recovery community. James continually went out of his way to be there for someone in need. He enjoyed tinkering in the gardens and hunting for Morel Mushrooms
An extraordinary uncle, James had this super-size relationship with each one of his nieces and nephews and even his great nieces and nephews. Often, he was the one they called when in need. Again, James was always there for others! He had a deep faith in God. James was constantly searching for the presence of God in his life.
James was loving, caring and a great listener. He had this contagious laugh, with him closing his eyes and expressing the biggest smile on his face. You could never leave James’ presence, without receiving a big bear hug from him.
James will remain in the hearts of his siblings, John (Mary Ann) Mingo, Robert Beutler, Linda (James) Martinson, Marion Hansen; nieces and nephews, Andrea, Heidi, Sarah, Brooks, Georgia, Briana, Lauren, Haley, Alexx, Ben, Randon; many great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
There to greet James home in Heaven are his parents, Manfred and Ruth and birth mother; Lois Witke.
